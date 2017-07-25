Home LOCAL Officials Identify Victim Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard
Officials Identify Victim Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Officials Identify Victim Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard

0
0
body identifified
now viewing

Officials Identify Victim Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard

James Matthew Bradley Jr.
now playing

Driver's Commercial License Was Suspended

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Pence Breaks Tie, Senate Takes Up Health Bill

Maine Republican Susan Collins AND BLAKE FARENTHOLD
now playing

GOP Sen. Collins Mocks Texan Who Challenged Her To A Duel

single-engine Hawker Sea Fury
now playing

2 People Hurt When Vintage Plane Crashes Near Airport

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

Brain Disease Seen In Most Football Players In Large Report

CHARLIE GARD
now playing

Hearing On Charlie Gard Case To Resume Wednesday

IDENTITY THEFT
now playing

IRS See Big Drop In Identity Theft, Stolen Tax Refunds

MUSLIMS PRAY AT HOLY SITE
now playing

Muslims To Pray Outside Jerusalem Holy Site

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump's Political Speech To Scouts Inspires Parental Outrage

US NAVY SHIP FIRES WARNING SHOT NEAR IRANIAN SHIP
now playing

Official: US Navy Ship Fires Warning Shots Near Iranian Ship

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say it was a 17-year-old Mexican national who was found dead in an orchard just west of Donna this past weekend. He’s been identified by his fingerprints, but officials are working with the Mexican Consulate to notify his family members before releasing his name.

Officials are also awaiting an autopsy to determine how he died, but add that the case remains a major crimes investigation. The teenager’s body was spotted along Val Verde Road south of Business 83 at around 9:30 Sunday morning.

Related posts:

  1. Manafort Meets With Senate Officials On Russia
  2. Mexican Officials: At Least 25 People In Truck Were Mexican
Related Posts
HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT

Pence Breaks Tie, Senate Takes Up Health Bill

jsalinas 0
Donald Trump

Trump’s Political Speech To Scouts Inspires Parental Outrage

jsalinas 0
US NAVY SHIP FIRES WARNING SHOT NEAR IRANIAN SHIP

Official: US Navy Ship Fires Warning Shots Near Iranian Ship

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video