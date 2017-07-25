Officials Identify Victim Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say it was a 17-year-old Mexican national who was found dead in an orchard just west of Donna this past weekend. He’s been identified by his fingerprints, but officials are working with the Mexican Consulate to notify his family members before releasing his name.

Officials are also awaiting an autopsy to determine how he died, but add that the case remains a major crimes investigation. The teenager’s body was spotted along Val Verde Road south of Business 83 at around 9:30 Sunday morning.