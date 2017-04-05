Officials Issue Red Alerts For Parts Of Reynosa Amid A New Outbreak Of Violence

Sections of Reynosa remain under alert amid the threat of more violence that has erupted between drug cartels and Mexican security forces.

Officials began issuing the alerts Wednesday night, urging residents in several neighborhoods to take shelter, following a series of deadly firefights breaking out as military patrols come under fire from heavily armed cartel members.

The armed clashes have been increasing in the aftermath of federal forces killing or capturing the leaders of three rival drug cartels.

The violence has not impacted the operations of the many American-run manufacturing plants in Reynosa. But it has forced the McAllen Economic Development Corporation to postpone a planned tour of Reynosa’s industrial parks.