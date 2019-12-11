Officials: Jersey Attackers Are Suspects In Earlier Killing

People board up the front of a kosher supermarket thats was the site of a gun battle in Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The two gunmen in a furious firefight that left multiple people dead in Jersey City clearly targeted the Jewish market, the mayor said Wednesday, amid growing suspicions the bloodshed was an anti-Semitic attack. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP) – New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a news conference with other officials Wednesday that the two Jersey City attackers are prime suspects in the death of a man whose body had been found in a car trunk nearby over the weekend.

Grewal said Wednesday that the Jersey City attackers are 47-year-old David N. Anderson and 50-year-old Francine Graham. Both were found dead at the scene of the attack at a kosher market Tuesday in Jersey City, along with three civilian victims. Authorities say Detective Joseph Seals was earlier killed near a cemetery about a mile away.