Officials: Jersey Attackers Are Suspects In Earlier Killing

(AP) – New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a news conference with other officials Wednesday that the two Jersey City attackers are prime suspects in the death of a man whose body had been found in a car trunk nearby over the weekend.
Grewal said Wednesday that the Jersey City attackers are 47-year-old David N. Anderson and 50-year-old Francine Graham. Both were found dead at the scene of the attack at a kosher market Tuesday in Jersey City, along with three civilian victims. Authorities say Detective Joseph Seals was earlier killed near a cemetery about a mile away.
Comments