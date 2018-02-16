Home TEXAS Officials: Man Obsessed With YouTube Stars Likely Shot Self
Officials: Man Obsessed With YouTube Stars Likely Shot Self
TEXAS
0

Officials: Man Obsessed With YouTube Stars Likely Shot Self

0
0
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now viewing

Officials: Man Obsessed With YouTube Stars Likely Shot Self

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Decries 'far-fetched' Collusion Theories

plea deal
now playing

Man Pleads Guilty In Russia Probe

FBI
now playing

FBI Investigates Overlooked Tip On Cruz

Mikhail Khodorkovsky
now playing

Putin Foe Khodorkovsky Doesn't Want Presidency

FOOD BOX IDEA
now playing

Food Box Idea Draws Ire From Democrats, Advocates

ACIENT BEARD JERUSALEM CHANGE SHAPE
now playing

Ancient Beard Traditions Shape The Face Of Modern Jerusalem

Mitt Romney
now playing

Romney Makes It Official: He's Running For Utah Senate Seat

GUN LAWS GENERIC
now playing

After Shootings, Plenty Of Talk, Little Action

6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond
now playing

6 Friends Shattered By Florida Shooting Forge New Bond

SEMI AUTOMATICS RIFLES
now playing

In Many US States, 18 Is Old Enough To Buy A Semiautomatic

(AP) – Authorities say a New Mexico man who traveled to Austin last month to kill and rob two YouTube celebrities likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot after being confronted by police.

Christopher Giles, 23 (Courtesy Austin Police Department)

The Travis County medical examiner’s office said Friday that Christopher Giles was struck by police fire on Jan. 26 but the preliminary determination is that the manner of death is suicide.  Police say Giles shot out a glass door and entered the home of YouTube stars Gavin Free and Megan Turney.

The couple called Austin police while hiding in a closet. Officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with Giles in the driveway.  A search of Giles’ cellphone and electronics by investigators in Albuquerque, New Mexico, returned notes revealing his obsession with the couple and his plans to confront them.

Related posts:

  1. Silver Alert Cancelled After Missing Rural Alamo Man Turns Up Safe
  2. Officers Fatally Shoot Man After Domestic Disturbance
  3. Police Mistakenly Shoot Man Who Took Gun From Suspect
  4. Man’s Body Found In Brownsville Resaca
Related Posts
GUNS AT SCHOOL GENERIC

3 Teenagers Arrested For Bringing Guns To High Schools

jsalinas 0
CITY OF AUSTIN

Austin 1st City In Texas To Require Paid Sick Leave

jsalinas 0
The Texas Department of Public Safety-2

Public Safety Decides Not To Use Layoffs To Trim Fat From Operating Budget

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video