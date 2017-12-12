Home TEXAS Officials: Man Posing As Film Director Made Child Porn
45-year-old Kevin Scott Morris (credit: Kaufman County Police Dept.)

(AP) – Federal authorities say a Texas man posed as a film director in order to molest numerous boys.   The Dallas Morning News reports that 45-year-old Kevin Scott Morris, a former Dallas County jailer, pleaded guilty Tuesday to enticement of a minor. The Forney man’s plea agreement mentions 10 victims. He was indicted in January on enticement and child pornography charges.  Morris faces up to life in prison at sentencing.

Records show Morris was arrested in October 2016, after which police found numerous videos of him sexually abusing boys. Records show Morris traveled around the country with the boys for film and modeling sessions.  Dallas County records indicate he began working in the jails in 2013. It wasn’t immediately clear when and why Morris left the job.

