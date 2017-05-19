Home NATIONAL Officials: Man Who Ran Over Pedestrians Was ‘Hearing Voices’
(AP) – Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was “hearing voices.”
Police say 26-year-old Richard Rojas struck 23 people in New York City’s Times Square Thursday, killing a Michigan teenager, before his car was stopped by a row of steel security barriers.
Two law enforcement officials say Rojas told police he was hearing voices and expected to die. The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
After the wreck, Rojas emerged from his vehicle running, yelling and jumping before being subdued by police and bystanders.
It was not immediately clear when Rojas would get a lawyer or be arraigned.

