Officials Put Brownsville At Threat Level 4 On New Coronavirus Threat Matrix

The city of Brownsville has developed and released a COVID-19 threat matrix that gives residents an easy-to-view explanation of the current risks posed by the coronavirus and how to react.

The matrix is a color-coded visual containing five threat levels and recommendations for what to do. Right now, Brownsville sits at Level 4. That describes the threat as severe and recommends residents stay home. It is one level below the highest level called extreme and three levels above significant, moderate, and minimal.

The threat level is set with input from city health personnel, epidemiologists, and hospital officials.