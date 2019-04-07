Officials Raise Possible Mumps Cases In Hidalgo County To 9

Hidalgo County health officials are awaiting test results to determine if up to nine people may have mumps.

Officials have confirmed one case of the highly-contagious disease, but Friday raised the number of possible mumps cases from five to nine. All of the potential patients are adults.

Meanwhile, members of the two Tru Fit fitness centers in Mission have received an email from the company stating the gyms will be closed while all of the fitness equipment is sanitized. It’s not clear when they’ll reopen.

In addition, the city of Mission has launched a mumps awareness campaign. The city has distributed educational material detailing the symptoms and how to prevent getting the highly-contagious disease to other fitness centers, as well as to the Mission and Sharyland school districts.