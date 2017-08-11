Home TEXAS Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List
Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List

0
0
CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now viewing

Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List

murder
now playing

Man Facing Murder Charges In Woman's Death In McAllen

Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo
now playing

Suspended Brownsville Fire Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Theft Charges

CHURCH SHOOTING CROSSES
now playing

Company Seeks To Give Free Caskets For Victims

CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now playing

Texas Board Again Rejects Mexican-American Studies Textbook

Juli Briskman FLIPPED BIRD AT PRES TRUMP MOTORCADE
now playing

Woman Fired After Being Photographed Giving Middle Finger To Presidential Motorcade

ROY HALLODAY
now playing

Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash

kidnapping
now playing

Kidnapping Warrant Out For Missing Brownsville Girl

PHIL MURPHY NEW JERSEY NEW GOV
now playing

New Jersey's New Governor Thanks Supporters

Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council ANDREA JENKINS
now playing

Minneapolis Elects Transgender Woman To City Council

RARE SKIN DISEASE GENE THERAPY
now playing

Boy With Rare Disease Gets Brand New Skin With Gene Therapy

(AP) – Authorities have released an official list of those killed in the shooting rampage at a Texas church.  Eight male victims and 17 female victims ranging in age from 1 to 77 are on the Texas Department of Public Safety list released Wednesday. The list also includes the unborn baby of Crystal Holcombe, identified on the list as Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe, age 0 and gender unknown.

Eight of the victims slain Sunday at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs were children and teenagers ranging in age from 1 to 16 years old.   Authorities said one of the children died at a San Antonio-area hospital. The remaining victims all died at the scene.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Authorities: We Won’t Mention Shooter’s Name Again
  2. 18-Month-Old Among Church Shooting Victims
  3. ROXANNE GARCIA
  4. Texas Authorities Say There’s Video Of Shooting
Related Posts
murder

Man Facing Murder Charges In Woman’s Death In McAllen

jsalinas 0
CHURCH SHOOTING CROSSES

Company Seeks To Give Free Caskets For Victims

jsalinas 0
CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER

Texas Board Again Rejects Mexican-American Studies Textbook

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video