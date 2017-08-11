Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List

(AP) – Authorities have released an official list of those killed in the shooting rampage at a Texas church. Eight male victims and 17 female victims ranging in age from 1 to 77 are on the Texas Department of Public Safety list released Wednesday. The list also includes the unborn baby of Crystal Holcombe, identified on the list as Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe, age 0 and gender unknown.

Eight of the victims slain Sunday at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs were children and teenagers ranging in age from 1 to 16 years old. Authorities said one of the children died at a San Antonio-area hospital. The remaining victims all died at the scene.