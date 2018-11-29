Home NATIONAL Officials Release Details On Family Slaying
(AP) – Prosecutors are releasing details about how a New Jersey man killed his brother’s family and then set fire to their home.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni revealed Thursday the manner of deaths for Keith Caneiro, his wife Jennifer and their two children in their Colts Neck mansion on Nov. 20. Keith Caneiro was shot on the lawn of his estate, his wife was shot and stabbed, and their children were repeatedly stabbed in the quadruple slayings.  Paul  Caneiro is charged with four counts of murder and other charges.  He’s due in court Friday morning.

Prosecutors say financial motives stemming from two businesses the brothers ran in Asbury Park prompted the killings.

