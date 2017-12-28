Home LOCAL Officials Release Name Of Man Killed By Progreso Police
Officials Release Name Of Man Killed By Progreso Police
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Officials Release Name Of Man Killed By Progreso Police

0
0
policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0
now viewing

Officials Release Name Of Man Killed By Progreso Police

636500238799738206-AP-US-Senate-Moore-Lawsuit
now playing

Roy Moore Files Lawsuit To Block Alabama Senate Result

Border+patrol33
now playing

Bullet Fired From Mexico Grazes Border Patrol Agent

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

4 Teens Charged With Murder In Death Of Man Hit By Sandbag

ST PETERSBURG RUSSIA EXPLOSION
now playing

Russia: Explosion Injures 4 At St. Petersburg Supermarket

FEMA TRAILERS
now playing

FEMA's Disaster Trailer Tab: Up To $150K, 18 Months Of Use

shooting-investigation
now playing

Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy

RECALL GENERIC
now playing

Beef Products Recalled After Shipment To HEB Stores

HIGH-SPEED-CHASE-1
now playing

Man Who Led Police On High-Speed Chase With Child In Car Identified

SPEEDERS SPEED SCANNER
now playing

Top Texas Speeders Exceed 120 MPH

METH BUST
now playing

Woman Busted Trying To Walk Meth Across Border

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the man shot and killed by a Progreso police officer Christmas Eve as a Mexican national. Sheriff’s officials have taken over the investigation into the Sunday night incident.

The officer had responded to a home on Encino Street on a call of a man wielding a machete. The two reportedly got into a struggle and the officer shot and killed the man. The officer was hospitalized briefly for some injuries he sustained. The suspect is identified as 46-year-old Evelio Gomez.

Related posts:

  1. 1 Man Killed, 3 People Arrested After Early-Morning Shooting In Pharr
  2. Man Who Led Police On High-Speed Chase With Child In Car Identified
  3. Two Arraigned On Murder Charges In Pharr Man’s Slaying
  4. Motive Of Man Who Shot At Officers Still Under Investigation
Related Posts
636500238799738206-AP-US-Senate-Moore-Lawsuit

Roy Moore Files Lawsuit To Block Alabama Senate Result

Zack Cantu 0
Border+patrol33

Bullet Fired From Mexico Grazes Border Patrol Agent

jsalinas 0
AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH

4 Teens Charged With Murder In Death Of Man Hit By Sandbag

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video