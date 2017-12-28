Officials Release Name Of Man Killed By Progreso Police

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the man shot and killed by a Progreso police officer Christmas Eve as a Mexican national. Sheriff’s officials have taken over the investigation into the Sunday night incident.

The officer had responded to a home on Encino Street on a call of a man wielding a machete. The two reportedly got into a struggle and the officer shot and killed the man. The officer was hospitalized briefly for some injuries he sustained. The suspect is identified as 46-year-old Evelio Gomez.