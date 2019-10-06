Officials Say 7 Demonstrators Killed In Iraq

An Iraqi officer, center right, directs the soldier's weapon to the weapon that was shooting to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The protests began with demands for jobs and an end to corruption, and now include calls for justice for those killed in the protests. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

(AP) – Iraqi officials say seven anti-government demonstrators have been killed in ongoing protests in the capital Baghdad and 17 wounded.

A medical official in a local hospital and a security official said the seven were killed on Sunday in Sadr City, where hundreds have gathered trying to break through a security cordon to head to the city center. The officials didn’t provide details. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

Security forces had sealed off Tahrir Square and heavily deployed all the way to Sadr City, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away to keep protesters back.

Earlier, an Associated Press reporter on the scene saw soldiers firing in the direction of protesters to push them back. There were scuffles as protesters tried to break through the cordon and burned tires.