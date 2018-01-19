Home TEXAS Officials Say Deaths Of Mom, Baby In Fire Suspicious
Officials Say Deaths Of Mom, Baby In Fire Suspicious
TEXAS
0

Officials Say Deaths Of Mom, Baby In Fire Suspicious

0
0
investigation generic
now viewing

Officials Say Deaths Of Mom, Baby In Fire Suspicious

Liliana Segre
now playing

Italian Who As Child Survived Auschwitz Given A Top Honor

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
now playing

Pentagon: China, Russia Outpace Terrorism Threat

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Killing Of Small-Town Online Exhibitionist Shocks Community

POPE IN PERU
now playing

Pope Decries Sterilization Campaigns In Peru

CLASSROOM EMPTY GENERIC
now playing

Texas Special Education Fix Calls For More Staff, Training

PRISON JAIL
now playing

3 In Dallas Family Get Prison For Stomping Pregnant Teen

TEXAS UNEMPLOYMENT
now playing

Texas Unemployment Rate Ends Year At 3.9 Percent In December

delta airlines
now playing

Delta Airlines Cracks Down On Comfort Animals

turpin couple abuse 13 children
now playing

Turpins Plead Not Guilty To Torture, Abuse Charges

las vegas shooting
now playing

Las Vegas Cops Release Preliminary Report On Oct. 1 Shooting

(AP) – A woman and her 8-month-old baby have been found dead in their Central Texas home after it caught fire and authorities say they consider the deaths suspicious.

Police in Taylor, located about 35 miles northeast of Austin, say the two were found dead Thursday. Police are investigating.  Firefighters had been responding to an unrelated call when they saw smoke coming from the home.

Police say that after firefighters breached the front door they found 30-year-old Amy Baylor and 8-month-old Aleigha Sealey dead inside a bedroom.

Related posts:

  1. Man Kills Grandfather, Assaults Mother
  2. Criminal Charges Filed After Woman Wounded By Negligent Gun Discharge Inside Pharr H-E-B
  3. Killing Of Small-Town Online Exhibitionist Shocks Community
  4. Sutherland Springs Church Hero To Attend President’s State Of The Union Address
Related Posts
CLASSROOM EMPTY GENERIC

Texas Special Education Fix Calls For More Staff, Training

jsalinas 0
PRISON JAIL

3 In Dallas Family Get Prison For Stomping Pregnant Teen

jsalinas 0
TEXAS UNEMPLOYMENT

Texas Unemployment Rate Ends Year At 3.9 Percent In December

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video