Officials Say Detention Center Needs Proper Permits

(AP) – Houston officials are pushing back on claims a detention facility being proposed in the city to house more than 200 unaccompanied immigrant children is close to opening. At a news conference Wednesday, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said the facility still doesn’t have the proper permits from the city. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has spoken against the facility.

Pena’s comments come a day after state Rep. Sylvia Garcia sent a tweet saying she’d been told by an attorney for the nonprofit proposing the facility that it could open this week. The Austin-based nonprofit, Southwest Key, issued a statement saying it’s reviewing the city officials’ comments and will continue to talk with the state about licensing.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission says the state permit is still pending.