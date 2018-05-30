Officials Say Fire Damage Minimal From Explosion

(AP) – Fire department officials say fire damage was minimal in an explosion that rocked a UPS freight hub in Lexington, Kentucky. Lexington Battalion Chief Jason Wells says the Wednesday morning blast included a small fire in the facility. Wells says eight people received medical attention, but says they are “extremely lucky” the injuries weren’t worse.

Wells says two people taken to the hospital suffered from burns and possible concussions, and six others in the vicinity of the explosion were taken to the hospital for observation as a precaution. Wells told news outlets that a truck and trailer with an acetylene tank exploded in the building. The cause of the explosion wasn’t yet known, but the blast wasn’t suspicious. Fire officials say the facility has been evacuated and everyone is accounted for.