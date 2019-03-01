Officials Say Trump Overstated Kim’s Demand On Sanctions

(AP) – President Donald Trump said he walked away from his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because Kim demanded the U.S. lift all of its sanctions, a claim that North Korea’s delegation called a rare news conference in the middle of the night to deny.

So who’s telling the truth? In this case, it seems that the North Koreans are. And it’s a demand they have been pushing for weeks in lower-level talks. Trump’s meeting with Kim ended abruptly and without agreements. Trump told reporters soon after the dispute over sanctions was the deal breaker. But a senior State Department official who briefed the media acknowledged what Pyongyang was seeking was the lifting of sanctions that impede the civilian economy and people’s livelihood – as the North claimed.