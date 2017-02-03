Home WORLD Officials: Series Of US Airstrikes In Central Yemen
Officials: Series Of US Airstrikes In Central Yemen
WORLD
0

Officials: Series Of US Airstrikes In Central Yemen

0
0
Drone Policy
now viewing

Officials: Series Of US Airstrikes In Central Yemen

GOP 2016 Carson Refugee Camp
now playing

UPDATE: Carson Confirmed As Housing Secretary

KEN PAXTON TEXAS AG
now playing

Federal Judge Tosses SEC Suit Against Texas Attorney General

VLADIMIR PUTIN
now playing

Kremlin Says Focus On Sessions Meetings Could Affect US-Russian Ties

AL FRANKEN
now playing

Sessions Cited For 'contradictory' Statements

JEFF SESSIONS-1
now playing

GOP Chairman Says Sessions Should Recuse Himself

Ja’Quan Johnson surrendered to FBI agents
now playing

Officials: Airport Bag Handler Traded Stolen Guns For Drugs

murder-investigation
now playing

Teenage Suspect Arraigned In Starr County Double-Murder

ARREST SHOOTING ARREST POLICE CRIME
now playing

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Girl

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL FIELD
now playing

Texas Rangers To Investigate Baylor Handling Of Sex Assaults

TORNADO DAMAGE ARKANSAS
now playing

2 Arkansas Twisters Had Winds Of 110-115 mph

(AP) – Yemeni security and media officials say U.S. airstrikes have targeted alleged al-Qaida positions in central Yemen.  There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The officials told The Associated Press that U.S. jets and drones have targeted the district of al-Sawmaa in the province of Bayda during the early hours in the morning.  It was not immediately possible to seek comment from the U.S. military. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media.

The airstrikes come a month after U.S. special forces carried a raid in the same province but left one U.S. Navy Seal dead and civilians including children. A military aircraft suffered a hard landing and had to be destroyed in the assault, which took place days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Related posts:

  1. At Least 18 Injured In Series Of Explosions In Czech Plant
  2. Officials Say New Trump Order Drops Iraq From Travel Ban List
  3. 11 Tortured Bodies Found In Veracruz, On Mexico’s Gulf Coast
  4. Fukushima Cleanup Chief Urges Better Use Of Probe Robot
Related Posts
VLADIMIR PUTIN

Kremlin Says Focus On Sessions Meetings Could Affect US-Russian Ties

jsalinas 0
MOUSE

Eek! Mouse Delays London-To-San Francisco Flight For 4 Hours

jsalinas 0
COKE AND INDIA PULLING COKE AND PEPSI

Traders In South India State Pull US Drinks In Anger At PETA

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video