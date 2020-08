Debris and rubble covers the ground in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Debris and rubble covers the ground in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

An investigation is underway after a home explosion in Baltimore left one person dead and four others in serious condition.

Blair Adams of Baltimore City Fire said it’s not known what caused the explosion, but the Baltimore Fire Department said on Twitter that it was a “major gas explosion.” Mayor Jack Young said he’s offering his prayers to those affected.