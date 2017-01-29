Officials Sift Through Mosque Debris To Determine Fire Cause

(AP) — A South Texas fire chief says investigators are continuing to sift through the debris of a mosque and that it remains too early to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed it. Victoria fire Chief Taner Drake says investigators returned to the mosque Sunday to continue gathering any evidence that could point to a cause.

A large crowd gathered outside the mosque Sunday to hear Muslim leaders and others express appreciation for support from the community and to caution against a rush to judgment. Firefighters found the Islamic Center of Victoria consumed by flames early Saturday. A man admitted in 2013 to painting “H8,” a computer shorthand for “hate,” on the outside of the building, and it was burglarized about a week ago.