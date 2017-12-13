Home TEXAS Officials: Son Kills 90-Year-Old Father, Then Self
Officials: Son Kills 90-Year-Old Father, Then Self
TEXAS
Officials: Son Kills 90-Year-Old Father, Then Self

(AP) – Officials say a man fatally shot his 90-year-old father at a Houston-area home and then killed himself.  The Montgomery County sheriff’s office says the men died in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night in The Woodlands.

Lt. John Schmitt said they believe the 65-year-old James Gregory Crawford shot his father, James Milford Crawford, before turning the gun on himself.  Schmitt says the father had been suffering from dementia.

Deputies were called to the home after a family member returned home and found the son dead in his bed. After deputies arrived they searched the house and found the father.

