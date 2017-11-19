Home TEXAS Officials: Special Needs Teen Who Died Last Year Was Abused
Officials: Special Needs Teen Who Died Last Year Was Abused
TEXAS
Officials: Special Needs Teen Who Died Last Year Was Abused

(AP) – Authorities in suburban Houston say a 14-year-old with special needs died last year after being given blood pressure medication not prescribed by a doctor, and that an investigation found numerous people had used a stun gun on her over several months.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s office said Saturday that three people, including the teen’s father and a home health care worker, were arrested Tuesday for injury to a child. The investigation continues.

Authorities were called to a Spring home in October 2016 when the teen became unresponsive after being given the medication. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy found the medication caused her death, which was ruled a homicide.

Detectives found that video surveillance in the home captured the stun gun use and administering of the medication.

