Officials Update Gilroy Mass Shooting

The police chief of Gilroy, California says the suspect in last night’s mass shooting at the city’s Garlic Festival is 19-year-old Santino William Legan.

Today Chief Scot Smithee said Legan used an AK-47 type assault rifle that was purchased legally in Nevada on July 9th. The police chief adds they don’t have any confirmation that a second suspect did any shooting, but they are investigating all leads.

A six-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s all died in the shooting and a dozen were injured. Legan was killed as officers engaged him at the festival. Chief Smithee says they are still investigating a motive in the shooting and the FBI is assisting.