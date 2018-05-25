Officials: Weinstein To Surrender In Sexual Misconduct Probe

(AP) – Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City Friday morning following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Two law enforcement officials say the charges are related to a former actress, Lucia (LOO’-sha) Evans, who says Weinstein assaulted her in 2004. One official says it’s likely the case also will include at least one other victim who has not come forward publicly.

The two officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation.

Evans tells the New Yorker that she’s pressing charges.

The criminal charge against the film producer would be the first since scores of women began coming forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has repeatedly said he didn’t have nonconsensual sex with anyone.