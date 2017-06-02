Home WORLD Offshore Work Begins On Relocating US Base On Okinawa
(AP) — Japan’s government has started offshore construction work on relocating a U.S. Marine base on Okinawa.

Monday’s step marks the beginning of the main construction to move Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to Henoko, a less populated area on the island. It comes just days after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis during a visit to Tokyo reaffirmed with Japanese leaders that the Henoko plan is the only option.

Workers are to dump large concrete blocks into sea to create undersea silt curtains to reduce environmental impact.

The relocation has stalled for over 20 years due to persistent protests. About 100 people gathered outside a U.S. base near the construction site to protest.

Many residents complain about the large American troop presence on Okinawa and want the Futenma base removed, not relocated.

