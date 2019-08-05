Ohio Democrats Call For Tougher State Gun Laws

(AP) – Top Democrats in the Republican-led Ohio Legislature are urging colleagues to pass gun-safety proposals that were given little consideration this session before a gunman killed nine people and injured more in Dayton over the weekend.

State Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko and House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes are particularly advocating for universal background checks on gun purchases and a “red flag law” to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

Police say there was nothing in the Dayton shooter’s background to prevent him from buying the firearm used. President Donald Trump said Monday he wants federal legislation providing “strong background checks” for gun users, though he has reneged on previous promises after mass attacks. He offered few details. Trump won swing-state Ohio in 2016.