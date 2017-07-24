Home NATIONAL Ohio Governor Says Not To Force Health Care
Ohio Governor Says Not To Force Health Care
(AP) – The Republican governor of Ohio says it would be a mistake for the Senate to move ahead on health and “force a one-sided deal that the American people are clearly against.”

In a statement on Monday, Gov. John Kasich says Republicans and Democrats should work together openly to address the failings of the Obama health law and come up with a bipartisan solution.

Kasich, who sought the GOP presidential nomination last year, said the American people will come out on the losing end if Republicans try to force a vote without open dialogue and transparency.  Kasich’s comments add pressure to Ohio’s Republican senator, Rob Portman, ahead of the vote.

