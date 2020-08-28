Oil And Gas Industry Assesses Damage At Refineries, Plants

(AP) – The energy industry is assessing damage caused by storm surges and high winds as Hurricane Laura cut a dangerous path across the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana.

Oil and gas producers evacuated platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and companies shut down refineries in the storm’s path. More than 900,000 customers were reported without power in Louisiana and Texas.

In Texas, the Port Arthur Refinery owned by Motiva Enterprises leaked more than 200 pounds of volatile organic compounds, and then emittedá100,000 pounds of those and otherápollutants during its shutdown.