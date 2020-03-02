LOCAL

Oil Field Workers Recover Back Wages From Mission Company

Nearly 4 dozen employees of a Mission oil field services company have finally been paid the wages they were owed following a federal Department of Labor investigation.

The investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division recovered almost $140,000 for 47 employees of Mobile Diesel Services. The money is time-and-a-half overtime pay that the oil field workers earned but which the company failed to pay. Mobile Diesel Services was found to have violated overtime and record-keeping requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

