Oil Pipeline Opponents Try Going After The Money
(AP) – Opposition to the four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline has boosted efforts to persuade banks to stop supporting projects that might harm the environment or tread on indigenous rights.

But calling the divest movement a success might be a stretch. It doesn’t appear to be keeping energy companies from getting financing, nor does it seem to concern the lending industry.

Pipeline opponents see victory in the fact that they’ve made financial institutions more aware of indigenous rights. They’re intent on keeping up the fight on projects such as Keystone XL.

Vanessa Green with the DivestInvest initiative says what once was an environmental movement now includes social justice and indigenous rights.

