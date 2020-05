FILE - In this April 22, 2020 file photo President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus (AP Photo/Alex Brandon,File)

There’s some bipartisan agreement that Dr. Anthony Fauci should’ve been allowed to testify in front of a House subcommittee.

Speaking during Wednesday’s hearing, Oklahoma Republican Congressman Tom Cole said he wanted Fauci to testify about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cole said the doctor’s words would’ve been “useful.” Cole’s comments were made after committee chair Rosa DeLauro criticized the White House for not allowing Fauci to come to Capitol Hill.