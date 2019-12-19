Oklahoma City Officer Gets 10 Years For Fatal Shooting

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma City police Sgt. Keith Sweeney, who's charged with second-degree murder for killing Dustin Pigeon in November 2017. Sweeney was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, to 10 years in prison, more than a month after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the shooting death of an unarmed, suicidal man (Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) An Oklahoma City police sergeant has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of an unarmed, suicidal man. A jury convicted Keith Sweeney last month of second-degree murder for the 2017 killing of Dustin Pigeon. Prosecutors say Pigeon was unarmed and did not pose a threat when Sweeney opened fire. But attorneys for Sweeney say the officer truly believed that Sweeney had a knife. A judge on Wednesday followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Sweeney to a decade in prison.