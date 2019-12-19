Oklahoma City Officer Gets 10 Years For Fatal Shooting

(AP) An Oklahoma City police sergeant has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of an unarmed, suicidal man. A jury convicted Keith Sweeney last month of second-degree murder for the 2017 killing of Dustin Pigeon. Prosecutors say Pigeon was unarmed and did not pose a threat when Sweeney opened fire. But attorneys for Sweeney say the officer truly believed that Sweeney had a knife. A judge on Wednesday followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Sweeney to a decade in prison.
