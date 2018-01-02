Home TEXAS Prosecutor Resigns After Plea Deal In Rape Case
Prosecutor Resigns After Plea Deal In Rape Case
TEXAS
0

Prosecutor Resigns After Plea Deal In Rape Case

0
0
GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now viewing

Prosecutor Resigns After Plea Deal In Rape Case

TEXAS JUVENILE SYSTEM TEXAS YOUTH PRISON
now playing

Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation

State Representative Don Shooter
now playing

Lawmaker Expelled In Arizona

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border

myanmar mass graves
now playing

UN Wants Myanmar To Allow Probe Of Mass Graves

LOS ANGELES SCHOOL SHOOTING 02-01-18
now playing

Five Wounded At L.A. School, One Critical

GOP MEMO
now playing

Trump To Approve Release Of GOP Memo

VAN DRIVING INTO MUSLIN Darren Osborne FOUDN GUILTY
now playing

Man Convicted Of Murder Over Van Attack On Muslims In London

port city of Calais
now playing

4 Migrants In Calais Shot As French Police Break Up Melee

SYRIAN PRESIDENT SYRIA SYRIAN
now playing

US Says Syria May Be Making New Types Of Chemical Weapons

DONALD TRUMP STATE OF THE UNION GENERIC
now playing

Trump Falsely Claims Most-Watched State Of Union

(AP) – An Oklahoma prosecutor has resigned after negotiating a plea deal that gave probation to a man accused of raping a 13-year-old Texas girl at a church camp.  Murray County District Attorney Craig Ladd said he disliked the way the case was handled.

On Wednesday, he announced the resignation of the assistant prosecutor who handled the case, David Pyle.  Pyle said Monday that a major factor in his decision not to insist on prison time was that the defendant was legally blind.

Benjamin Lawrence Petty

Instead, 36-year-old Benjamin Lawrence Petty was sentenced to 15 years’ probation after pleading guilty to first-degree rape and other charges.   Investigators say Petty attacked the girl in 2016 at the Falls Creek church camp, where Perry was a cook.  Pyle said the girl’s family agreed to the plea deal. But the family says they weren’t given other options.

Related posts:

  1. Ex-Bank Worker Guilty Of More Than $1M Embezzlement
  2. Man Convicted Of Murder Over Van Attack On Muslims In London
  3. Mexican Man Admits To Using U.S. Soldiers In Human Smuggling Scheme
  4. Patterson Co-Defendant Formally Pleads Guilty In High-Profile McAllen Murder Case
Related Posts
TEXAS JUVENILE SYSTEM TEXAS YOUTH PRISON

Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation

jsalinas 0
HUMAN SMUGGLING

3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border

jsalinas 0
Christopher Paul Weiss

Man Indicted In Slaying Of Woman, Toddler

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video