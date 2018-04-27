Home NATIONAL Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Display Ten Commandments
Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Display Ten Commandments
NATIONAL
0

Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Display Ten Commandments

0
0
10 COMMANDMENTS
now viewing

Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Display Ten Commandments

BILL COSBY
now playing

Judge Orders House Arrest For Bill Cosby

HAZELHURST, Wis MEDICAL HELICOPTER CRASHES 04-27-18
now playing

3 Flight Crew Members Killed In Chopper Crash

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Arrives To White House For Visit With President Trump
now playing

Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House

LOUIS ARTHUR CHARLES
now playing

Britain's New Prince Is Named Louis Arthur Charles

TOM BROKAW
now playing

Tom Brokaw Denies Sexual Misconduct Claim By NBC Reporter

HURRICANE HARVEY DESTRUCTION
now playing

Harvey Recovery Funds May Prioritize Wealthy, Advocates Say

donaldtrump_060716getty
now playing

Trump Hails 'conclusive' Committee Report

NORTH AND SOUTH KOREA SUMMIT IN APRIL
now playing

UN Chief Applauds 'truly historic' Koreas Summit

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

20 States Seek To Block Obama's Health Care Law

TEXAS CHURCH GUNMAN
now playing

Church Gunman Vowed Not To Hurt Anyone 5 Years Earlier

(AP) – The Oklahoma Senate has approved a measure labeling the Ten Commandments as “historical” in an attempt to allow its display on public property.   The bill follows a 2015 Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling ordering the removal of a privately funded Ten Commandments monument on the Capitol grounds. The Oklahoma Constitution prohibits religious displays on public property.

Republican Sen. Micheal Bergstrom of Adair says the Ten Commandments could be displayed “with other historical documents,” including the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence.   The Tulsa World reports that the Senate passed the bill Thursday. It now heads to the House for consideration.

A man apologized in 2015 for driving his car into a Ten Commandments monument outside Oklahoma’s Capitol. He also is accused of destroying a Ten Commandments statue on Arkansas’ Capitol grounds.

Related posts:

  1. Senate Confirms Pompeo As Secretary Of State
  2. Bill Cosby: America’s Dad Convicted Of Drugging, Sex Assault
Related Posts
BILL COSBY

Judge Orders House Arrest For Bill Cosby

jsalinas 0
HAZELHURST, Wis MEDICAL HELICOPTER CRASHES 04-27-18

3 Flight Crew Members Killed In Chopper Crash

jsalinas 0
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Arrives To White House For Visit With President Trump

Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video