Home NATIONAL Oklahoma Sheriff Seeking Body Cameras After 2015 Fatal Shoot
Oklahoma Sheriff Seeking Body Cameras After 2015 Fatal Shoot
NATIONAL
0

Oklahoma Sheriff Seeking Body Cameras After 2015 Fatal Shoot

0
0
POLICE BODY CAMERA
now viewing

Oklahoma Sheriff Seeking Body Cameras After 2015 Fatal Shoot

SEXUAL ASSAULT-2
now playing

Hidalgo County D-A's Office Partnering To Maintain Help For Rape Victims

TEXAS SCHOOL EVOLUTION AND CREATION
now playing

Texas Mulls Changing Science Standards Questioning Evolution

texas-capital
now playing

Texas 'Muslim Day' Rally Draws Few Protesters

ANGELA MERKEL
now playing

German, Swedish Leaders Decry Trump Travel Curbs

Geert Wilders
now playing

Dutch Populist Lawmaker Praises Trump's Bans

GAYS IN LONDON
now playing

UK Pardons Thousands Convicted Under Past Anti-Gay Laws

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem
now playing

Israel Apologizes To Mexico For Netanyahu's Tweet On US Wall

FREEDOM OF SPEECH
now playing

Breitbart Speaker At Berkeley Stirs Debate Over Free Speech

SALLY YATES
now playing

Feinstein Praises Yates, Won't Back Sessions

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

House Chairman Defends Staff Work On Refugee Ban

(AP) – An Oklahoma sheriff’s agency where an ex-reserve deputy fatally shot an unarmed black man in 2015 is applying for a federal grant to outfit 50 of its deputies with body-worn cameras.  Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said Tuesday he’s applying for a 50 percent match grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The county would have to come up with roughly $50,000 of the equipment cost.  The agency comprising about 250 deputies will know by October if it received the grant.

Regalado says deputies will begin field-testing the equipment in the fall.  About two-dozen black people have died after police encounters nationwide in the past several years. The deaths have prompted civil rights groups to call on law enforcement agencies to outfit officers with more body cameras to show transparency.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Truck Driver Accused In Fatal Okla. Wreck Kills Self
  2. Texas Jailers Charged With Selling Drugs To County Inmates
  3. McCain Says He’ll Resist Efforts To Allow Enhanced Interrogation
  4. Jury Picked For Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
Related Posts
FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Breitbart Speaker At Berkeley Stirs Debate Over Free Speech

jsalinas 0
SALLY YATES

Feinstein Praises Yates, Won’t Back Sessions

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP SIGNING

House Chairman Defends Staff Work On Refugee Ban

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video