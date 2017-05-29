Old South Monument Backers Embrace “Confederate Catechism”

(AP) – Sometimes it seems like Confederate monument supporters are using a different history book than others, and they are. A decades-old booklet called the “Confederate Catechism” lays out core beliefs of some Southern heritage groups. That includes the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which has defended Old South monuments in New Orleans and elsewhere.

The guide blames the Civil War on President Abraham Lincoln rather than rebellious Southern states, and it denies slavery caused the conflict. Many of the people who gathered to wave Confederate battle flags in New Orleans as monuments were being removed likely haven’t heard of the short book. But the booklet outlines the narrative of Confederate sympathizers who maintain that the war was about something other than slavery.