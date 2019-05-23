Older Americans More Likely To Cite Workplace Discrimination

Kevin Kusinitz, a 63-year-old New Yorker who spent years being rejected from jobs for which he felt overqualified following an August 2012 layoff, walks near New York's East River, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. About half of Americans think there's age discrimination in the workplace, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(AP) – A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says about half of Americans think there’s age discrimination in the workplace. But there’s a split by age.

The poll finds 60% of adults age 60 and over say older workers in the U.S. are always or often discriminated against. Among adults younger than 45, it’s 43%.

Three-quarters of older Americans say their age puts them at a disadvantage when looking for work. Among those 45 to 59, the figure is 65 percent.

One in 10 older Americans and 2 in 10 of those 45 to 59 say they have been passed over for a raise or promotion because of their age. The federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act bars discrimination in the workplace on the basis of age.