Home NATIONAL Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman: I Was Abused By Doctor
Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman: I Was Abused By Doctor
NATIONAL
0

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman: I Was Abused By Doctor

0
0
Aly Raisman
now viewing

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman: I Was Abused By Doctor

KURV Angel Tree 2017 Slider
now playing

Angel Tree

human trafficking
now playing

Five Valley Residents Charged In Houston-Based Sex Trafficking Ring

FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration – Arrivals
now playing

Louis C.K. Apologizes

CLASSROOM SCHOOL CLASSROOM EMPTY
now playing

Texas Special Education Programs Enrollment Surges

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
now playing

Report: IS Leader May Be In Eastern Syrian City Of Boukamal

3 injured in France when car rams into group of students
now playing

3 Injured In France When Car Rams Into Group Of Students

IRANIAN MISSILE TARGETING SAUDI ARABIA
now playing

US Air Force Official: Missile Targeting Saudis Was Iranian

NETFLIX
now playing

Netflix Scraps Louis C.K. Stand Up Special

Andys New Face Meeting Lilly
now playing

Tearful Meeting For Pair Forever Linked By Face Transplant

DONALD TRUMP AND PUTIN SHAKING HANDS
now playing

Trump, Putin Shake Hands At Summit In Vietnam

(AP) – Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.  Raisman tells “60 Minutes” she was 15 when she was first treated by Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent more than two decades working with athletes at USA Gymnastics. He’s now is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Raisman, the captain of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold-medal winning team, details the abuse in her book “Fierce,” which will be released on Nov. 14.  Raisman is the latest gymnast to claim she was abused by Nassar. McKayla Maroney, who won two medals at the 2012 Games as Raisman’s teammate, said last month she was molested for years by Nassar.

No related posts.

Related Posts
FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration – Arrivals

Louis C.K. Apologizes

jsalinas 0
NETFLIX

Netflix Scraps Louis C.K. Stand Up Special

jsalinas 0
Andys New Face Meeting Lilly

Tearful Meeting For Pair Forever Linked By Face Transplant

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video