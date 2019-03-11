Oman Air Questions Boeing Over MAX 8 Planes

A passenger passport lies on the ground at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, March 11, 2019. A spokesman says Ethiopian Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as a safety precaution, following the crash of one of its planes in which 157 people were killed. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

(AP) – State-run carrier Oman Air says it is in close contact with Boeing after the crash of an Ethiopian jetliner, the same model that it uses widely.

Oman Air tweeted Monday that is talking to Boeing “to understand if there are any implications” for other airlines operating Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. It added: “Oman Air’s primary and overriding consideration is the safety and well-being of its staff and guests.” Oman Air operates five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Oman is a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. The crash of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 on Sunday killed 157 people.

A similar Lion Air plane crashed in Indonesia in October, killing 189 people. Chinese and Indonesian regulators ordered their airlines to temporarily ground their Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes.