(AP) – Oman says it’s accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office. It’s part of Obama’s efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close.

The sultanate of Oman, on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, previously accepted 10 Guantanamo prisoners from Yemen in January 2016.

Oman also took another six in June 2015. The U.S. Defense Department has not commented about the transfer.