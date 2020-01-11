Oman’s New Ruler Vows To Uphold Peaceful Policy Of Qaboos

This image made from video shows people attend the funeral of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said at Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, Oman, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Mideast's longest-ruling monarch who seized power in a 1970 palace coup and pulled his Arabian sultanate into modernity while carefully balancing diplomatic ties between adversaries Iran and the U.S., has died. He was 79. (Oman TV via AP)

This image made from video shows people attend the funeral of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said at Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, Oman, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Mideast's longest-ruling monarch who seized power in a 1970 palace coup and pulled his Arabian sultanate into modernity while carefully balancing diplomatic ties between adversaries Iran and the U.S., has died. He was 79. (Oman TV via AP)

Oman’s new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, vowed Saturday to uphold his predecessor Sultan Qaboos bin Said’s foreign policy approach that steered the Arab country through choppy Persian Gulf waters by balancing close relations with both the United States and Iran. The new ruler, who was Oman’s culture minister, spoke after being named successor to Sultan Qaboos, the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch whose death was announced Saturday. He died at the age of 79 after years of undisclosed illness. Sultan Haitham’s message to Omanis and the world was clear: Oman would continue down the path laid by Qaboos as a facilitator of peace.