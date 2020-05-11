CORONAVIRUSCOVID LOCAL

On-Demand Coronavirus Testing Expands In The Valley

More on-demand coronavirus tests are being made available in the Rio Grande Valley. 18 testing sites will be set up throughout Cameron County for anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19. The tests are free although you need to make an appointment 24 hours in advance.

The coronavirus testing will begin this Saturday and run through the end of the month. The testing is a partnership among Cameron County, Texas Health and Human Services, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Military Department.

To register, log on to www.txcovidtest.org. The site also shows where each testing site will be set up on which day.

