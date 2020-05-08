On-Demand Coronavirus Testing Now Available In Pharr, San Juan, Alamo

For the first time in the Rio Grande Valley, anyone wanting to be tested for the coronavirus can now do so. The new COVID-19 testing program is being hosted by the PSJA school district, and testing sites are set up at the district’s four Early College high schools.

The drive-thru tests are available to anyone whether or not you have symptoms, although you can get pre-screened online. There is no co-pay for the test if you’re insured. It’ll cost $100 if you are uninsured.

The first week of coronavirus testings are winding up today at the Early College High School in north Pharr. The testings will continue for the next three weeks at the Early College high schools in south Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo.