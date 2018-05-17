Home NATIONAL On Eve Of Anniversary, Giuliani Says Probe Should End
On Eve Of Anniversary, Giuliani Says Probe Should End
NATIONAL
0

On Eve Of Anniversary, Giuliani Says Probe Should End

0
0
920×920 (1)
now viewing

On Eve Of Anniversary, Giuliani Says Probe Should End

b7f1f51e-2a8d-4b08-ab44-0390860f8116
now playing

National Guard Ready To Evacuate People

64199579
now playing

S. Korea Pushes For Successful Trump-Kim Talks

f-summight-a-20180518-870×579
now playing

US Has Daunting To-Do List To Prepare For NKorea Summit

1526538976542
now playing

'Thank The Party!' China Tries To Brainwash Muslims In Camps

SCHOOL BUS GENERIC
now playing

More Child Sexual Abuse Charges Possible Against IDEA Bus Driver

FILE PHOTO – Margarita Zavala, lawyer and member of National Action Party (PAN), speaks during Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City
now playing

Independent Candidate, Ex-1st Lady Zavala Leaves Mexico Race

keyboard computer
now playing

Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality

TEXAS
now playing

Texas House Seeks To Curb Sexual Harassment In Legislature

DONALD TRUMP MICHAEL COHEN STORMY DANIELS
now playing

Footnote In Trump Report Lists Cohen Payment

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is urging special counsel Robert Mueller’s team to wrap up its investigation on the eve of the probe’s one-year anniversary.
Giuliani tells Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham that Mueller “has all the facts to make a decision” after 12 months investigating Russian meddling in the election, possible collusion with Trump’s campaign and possible obstruction of justice.
Giuliani says Mueller has “gotten 1.4 million documents, he’s interviewed 28 witnesses. And he has nothing, which is why he wants to bring the president into an interview.”
He adds that, “It’s about time to say enough” because “we’ve tortured this president enough.”
So far, the special counsel’s office has charged 19 people – including four Trump campaign advisers – and three Russian companies.

No related posts.

Related Posts
b7f1f51e-2a8d-4b08-ab44-0390860f8116

National Guard Ready To Evacuate People

Zack Cantu 0
keyboard computer

Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP MICHAEL COHEN STORMY DANIELS

Footnote In Trump Report Lists Cohen Payment

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video