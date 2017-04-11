On Eve Of Asia Trip, Trump Pays Visit To Pearl Harbor

(AP) – President Donald Trump is paying a solemn visit Friday to the memorial at Pearl Harbor.

It’s a sacred journey for a commander-in-chief about to depart on an Asia trip that will be shadowed by fears of another international conflict.

Trump saluted after entering the USS Arizona memorial following a short boat ride with first lady Melania Trump.

They approached a wreath of white flowers and watched as two sailors placed it near a wall of names of the fallen.

Nearly 1,200 crew members died on the USS Arizona during the December 7, 1941 surprise attack by Japan that plunged the U.S. into World War II.

Trump said not a word about North Korea or its nuclear ambitions on Friday, the eve of his first official visit to Asia.