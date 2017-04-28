On North Korea, Russia Says World Wonders About War

(AP) – Russia’s deputy foreign minister says “combative rhetoric coupled with reckless muscle-flexing” on North Korea has led to a situation where the world is seriously wondering whether there’s going to be a war. Gennady Gatilov warned a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council Friday that “one ill-thought out or misinterpreted step could lead to the most frightening and lamentable consequences.”

He says Russia views the developing situation in the region “with alarm” and condemns Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests. Russia is a neighbor of North Korea. But Gatilov stresses North Korea probably won’t give up its nuclear weapons as long as it sees a direct threat to its security. And he says “sanctions and pressure alone on Pyongyang” won’t resolve the issue.