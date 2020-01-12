NATIONAL

On The Brink: Swing County Tense As Trump Tangles With Iran

In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 photo, pedestrians cross S. Monroe St. in Monroe, Mich. Monroe County, population 150,000, has suffered six military casualties since 2001, putting it above the national per capita averages. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The standoff with Iran pushed the United States and Iran to the brink of war. It was the highest-stakes week of President Donald Trump’s administration. And it was felt most deeply in areas such as Michigan’s Monroe County, which has buried young soldiers at a rate higher than most other places in the country. Monroe is part of a cluster of Rust Belt communities that voted for Democrat Barack Obama then flipped to Trump in 2016. Researchers said in a study that people in places with higher rates of military deaths voted disproportionately for Trump, and that Trump’s political fate in 2020 could hinge on earning those votes again.

