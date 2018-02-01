Home WORLD On The Streets Of Tehran, Iranians Feel Protesters’ Pain
On The Streets Of Tehran, Iranians Feel Protesters’ Pain
WORLD
0

On The Streets Of Tehran, Iranians Feel Protesters’ Pain

0
0
IRANIAN PROTESTRS
now viewing

On The Streets Of Tehran, Iranians Feel Protesters’ Pain

arroyo colorado
now playing

EPA Accepts Updated Plan To Restore The Polluted Arroyo Colorado

murder suicide
now playing

Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

GREG ABBOTT AND JIMMY BLACKLOCK
now playing

Abbott Formally Appoints Jimmy Blacklock To TX Supreme Court

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah
now playing

Hatch Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

FREEZING TEMPERATURES TEMPS COLD
now playing

Parts Of Texas Brace For Expected Hard Freeze By Wednesday

2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
now playing

S. Korea Offers To Talk With North On Olympics Cooperation

Informal Dialogues with Candidates for the Position of Secretary-General: Mr. Antonio Guterres
now playing

UN Chief Following Protests In Iran

HARD FREEZE WARNING
now playing

Sleet Reported In Houston Ahead Of Hard Freeze

HEALTH INSURANCE SCHOOL
now playing

Higher Health Costs Hitting Retired Texas Teachers In 2018

FREEZING WINTER COLD BLIZZARD
now playing

Deadly, Bone-Chilling Cold Grips Wide Swath Of US

(AP) – As Iranians take to the streets in the biggest demonstrations in nearly a decade, residents of the increasingly tense capital say they sympathize with the demonstrators’ economic grievances and anger at official corruption.

The Associated Press spoke to Iranians in Tehran on Tuesday, the sixth day of protests that have seen at least 21 people killed and hundreds arrested. The protests, which have erupted in several cities, are the largest since those that followed the disputed 2009 presidential election.

Residents cast nervous looks at the growing street presence of police and Basij, a volunteer force that played a key role in the government crackdown that ended the demonstrations nine years ago. But many residents said soaring unemployment and rising prices had driven people to the point of desperation.

No related posts.

Related Posts
2018 WINTER OLYMPICS

S. Korea Offers To Talk With North On Olympics Cooperation

jsalinas 0
Informal Dialogues with Candidates for the Position of Secretary-General: Mr. Antonio Guterres

UN Chief Following Protests In Iran

jsalinas 0
Iran Protest

France Expresses Concern Over Iran Protests

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video