Once Again, Congress Unable To Act During National Trauma

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and other House Democrats spaced for social distancing, speaks during a news conference on the House East Front Steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2020, ahead of the House vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on a policing overhaul. Those efforts have stalled and now seem unlikely to be revived in an election year. It’s the latest example of the ways partisanship and polarization on Capitol Hill have hamstrung Congress’ ability to meet the moment and keep up with public opinion. As a result, major changes in policing policy appear likely to join gun control and immigration as social issues where even with Americans’ overwhelming support, their elected representatives are unable or unwilling to go along, especially when President Donald Trump is indifferent or opposed.