(Bronx, NY) — One of the suspects in the avocado attack on a bodega worker in the Bronx is under arrest.

Police say 28-year-old Brad Gomez of the Bronx pelted and seriously injured the store clerk late last month with unripe avocados and bananas.

The attack apparently happened after Gomez and another man got angry over a food order. The second suspect is still on the loose.