One Arrested In SA Bar Shooting Which Injured Eight

This undated photo provided by Miami Dade County Department of Corrections show Jenelius Crew. Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested Crew, charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar that injured eight people. San Antonio police say U.S. Marshals arrested Crew Thursday, June 18, 2020, as he left a hotel in Miami. The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of a large San Antonio bar called Rebar. Police say the man was part of a group that had been turned away because they were too inebriated. (Miami Dade County Department of Corrections via AP)

One person is under arrest in connection with last week’s shooting at San Antonio’s REBAR. San Antonio police say Jenelius Crew was captured this morning by U.S. Marshals in Florida on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 39-year-old is believed to be the man who shot eight people at the North Side bar after being denied entry. Crew claimed to be a UFC fighter, but is not listed on the organization’s website.